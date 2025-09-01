Gritstone Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Gritstone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,834 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 2.3% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.38 on Monday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

