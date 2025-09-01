Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Stake Reduced by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,936 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 2.0% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $34,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $2,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $5,442,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 7,131.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.