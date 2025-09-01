Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. $KOD

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,100 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 729.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $9.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

