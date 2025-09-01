Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.54 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

