Contrasting Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Philip Morris International and Smoore International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 1 12 0 2.92 Smoore International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus price target of $186.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Philip Morris International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Smoore International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.6% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Philip Morris International and Smoore International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 9.03% -120.86% 16.83% Smoore International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and Smoore International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $39.06 billion 6.66 $7.06 billion $5.26 31.78 Smoore International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Smoore International.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Smoore International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients. It also offers vaping solutions under the FEELM brand; vaping products under the VAPORESSO brand; and HTP atomization solutions under the METEX brand. The company operates in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Croatia, The United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Smoore International Holdings Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

