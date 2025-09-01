Analyzing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) & Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Aristocrat Leisure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $1.07 million 18.41 -$28.54 million ($9.74) -0.51 Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -1,640.00

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lottery.com. Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lottery.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -2,484.16% -85.38% -36.37% Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lottery.com and Aristocrat Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aristocrat Leisure beats Lottery.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It also offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.