Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Paylocity makes up approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $179.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Paylocity from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

