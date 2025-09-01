10,800 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 999.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 202,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25,960.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,693,000 after acquiring an additional 182,761 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 64.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after acquiring an additional 158,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 285.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after acquiring an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $26,786,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

Shares of MKTX opened at $183.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

