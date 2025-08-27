WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 3.3% increase from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:USSH opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

