BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.09 million. BW LPG had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

BW LPG Stock Performance

NYSE BWLP opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BW LPG by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 579,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BW LPG by 41.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 164,057 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in BW LPG by 8.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BW LPG by 39,695.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BW LPG by 4,137.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

