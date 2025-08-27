Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $725,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

VOT opened at $287.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $295.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

