Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 663.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

