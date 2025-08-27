Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education accounts for approximately 2.0% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $189,170.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,455 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.