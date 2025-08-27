WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,760,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 692,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMIT opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.