Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.2727.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

NYSE:ATO opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $168.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,851,000 after buying an additional 1,778,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after buying an additional 1,287,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 220.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 720,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,107,000 after buying an additional 495,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

