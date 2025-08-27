iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

