Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $15.25. Venu shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 91,705 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VENU. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

In other Venu news, CEO Jay W. Roth sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $37,271.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,244,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,784,656.80. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lavigne sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 163,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,525.68. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,736 shares of company stock worth $1,613,691.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENU. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Venu in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

