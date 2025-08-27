D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.60% of D.R. Horton worth $233,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

