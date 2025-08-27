Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,404 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.