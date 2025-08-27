iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 167554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

