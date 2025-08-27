Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Samsonite Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.07. Samsonite Group shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 127,706 shares changing hands.

Samsonite Group Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.00 million. Samsonite Group had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.46%. Analysts forecast that Samsonite Group S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite Group Cuts Dividend

About Samsonite Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 416.0%. Samsonite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

