Valley Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Valley Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.8% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

