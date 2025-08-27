SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,632 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

