Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

