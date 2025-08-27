Triad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 15,157 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

