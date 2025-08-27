Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 61,862 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum bought 61,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $252,396.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,237,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,290,448.40. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AFC Gamma Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.07.
AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
