Leonard Tannenbaum Buys 61,862 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum bought 61,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $252,396.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,237,855 shares in the company, valued at $17,290,448.40. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is -146.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFCG

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.