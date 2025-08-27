Silvant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,405.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,410.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,281.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

