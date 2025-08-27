Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in TKO Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.8%

TKO stock opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $194.76.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

