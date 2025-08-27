Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,386 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 5.4%

BALT opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

