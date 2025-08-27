Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT stock opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

