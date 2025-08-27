Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Stock Holdings Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.5%

SPB opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

