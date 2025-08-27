Note Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZT

Note Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

PZT opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

