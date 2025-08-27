Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 176,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.