Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.84 and a 200-day moving average of $543.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

