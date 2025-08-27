Cascade Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Global Partners LP $GLP

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Global Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $453,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 139,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,571.78. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,641. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

