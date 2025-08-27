Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Stephen Vintz Sells 29,196 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $883,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,466,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,428,000 after purchasing an additional 547,496 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,056,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

