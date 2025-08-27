Q1 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Decreased by Analyst

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APLD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,775.14. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

