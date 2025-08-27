Research Analysts Set Expectations for Semtech Q4 Earnings

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Semtech alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Semtech by 168.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,627,000 after purchasing an additional 758,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 170,132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Semtech by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.