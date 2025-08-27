Brambles (ASX:BXB) Insider John Mullen Buys 18,600 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.63 per share, with a total value of A$495,299.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 123.0%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.29. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

