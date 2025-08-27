Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,596.10. This represents a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,098 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,310,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,881,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,788,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,598,000 after acquiring an additional 488,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

