FORA Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $211.39 on Wednesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

