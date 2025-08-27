46,096 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 94.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

