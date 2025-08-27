TCM Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $352.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.96 and a 200-day moving average of $320.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

