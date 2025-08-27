Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $62.40 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $62,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.9%

DaVita stock opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $179.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.