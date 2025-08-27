CareCloud, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,090.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

