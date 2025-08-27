CareCloud, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1,090.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.
About CareCloud
