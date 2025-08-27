Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $173.25.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,027.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,129.63. This represents a 11.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,018.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.