Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $213,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after purchasing an additional 287,047 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.49 and a 200 day moving average of $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

