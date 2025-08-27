Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

