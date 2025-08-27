Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.73 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.