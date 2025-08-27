SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,064,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

